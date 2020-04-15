Volkswagen's Slovak plants to restart production gradually from April 20

BRATISLAVA, April 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Slovakia will gradually restart production at its three plants in the country from April 20, company spokeswoman Lucia Kovarovic Makayova said on Wednesday.

“The return to production will be carried out under strict measures to protect employees’ health,” she said, while the company will continually review the production in connection with supply chain uncertainties and badly hit global demand.

Volkswagen closed the plants in Bratislava, Stupava and Martin on March 17, initially for two weeks.