VW's Slovak plants extend shut down until April 19

BRATISLAVA, April 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Slovakia has extended the shutdown of its three plants in the country until April 19 after originally closing them for two weeks on March 17 amid the coronavirus outbreak, spokeswoman Lucia Kovarovic Makayova said on Wednesday.

Falling demand and supply chain disruptions spurred the company to prolong the closure, she added. Kia Motors Slovakia announced on Tuesday it would resume production on April 6, as planned. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva, Editing by Michael Kahn)