Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

More than 3.6 million Slovaks took coronavirus swab in nationwide testing scheme - PM

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a person at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site during nationwide testing, in Trencin, Slovakia October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - More than 3.6 million Slovaks took part in nationwide coronavirus testing scheme over the past weekend and 38,359 or 1.06% tested positive, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

The central European country of 5.5 million used antigen tests, which return results in 15-30 minutes but are less accurate than standard PCR tests, in an attempt to identify a large portion of infected people, which the government argued could help avoid a hard lockdown.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up