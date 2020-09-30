Slovak government approves state of emergency powers amid COVID spike

FILE PHOTO: Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia’s government has approved a state of emergency, effective from Thursday, to help combat a spike in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The state of emergency, which should last 45 days, gives the government more powers to implement stricter measures but does not automatically mean a return to a strict lockdown such as that imposed at the outset of the pandemic.