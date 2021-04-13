Slovak shops to re-open for some in easing of COVID-19 restrictions

FILE PHOTO: A man walks through the empty downtown, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nitra, Slovakia January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia will open shops in a limited capacity for customers with negative COVID-19 tests as part of an easing of pandemic restrictions from next week, Finance Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

The central European country, coming out of its worst wave of the pandemic, will also re-open churches and libraries, also with limited capacity, and zoos, government ministers told a televised news conference.