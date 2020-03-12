Slovakia closes schools, stops international travel to battle coronavirus

BRATISLAVA, March 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia will introduce border checks, stop international travel to and from the country and close schools as it steps up measures to battle the spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.

The central European country, which has so far reported 16 cases of the new virus, also plans to close sport, leisure and entertainment centres like ski areas, pools and clubs, and will shut shopping centres over weekends among its measures.

Pellegrini said international freight transport would continue.