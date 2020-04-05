Slovakia plans to restrict movement of people for six days

BRATISLAVA, April 5 (Reuters) - Slovakia plans to restrict free movement of people from Wednesday through to April 13, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday.

People will be allowed to travel to work, go shopping, or visit a doctor, Matovic told a news conference.

“The goal of these measures is to avoid unnecessary travelling and meeting and thus avoid unnecessary infecting our relatives or those close to us,” Matovic said.

There is a tradition in Slovakia of visiting relatives and friends during the Easter which will be celebrated next weekend.

The restrictions are subject to approval by the government which will meet on Monday.

Slovakia has already banned international passenger transport, all public events, closed schools and most shops in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The country reported 485 cases as of Saturday midnight. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Editing by Angus MacSwan)