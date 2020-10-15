Slovakia records biggest one-day tally of COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face mask as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads in the area around Roma settlements, in Krompachy, Slovakia April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia recorded 1,929 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the country’s biggest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Slovakia, which reported relatively few cases in the first wave of the pandemic compared to western neighbours, has seen a spike in new infections the past month, similar to much of the rest of Europe.