Slovakia reports 2,890 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally

PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Slovakia on Saturday reported 2,890 new cases of coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally yet, as the country launched an experimental testing programme.

The country of 5.5 million has recorded 159 deaths connected to the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

Thousands of Slovaks lined up to be tested for the coronavirus in the country’s worst-affected areas on Friday, taking part in a pilot programme that will eventually go nationwide. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Mark Heinrich)