Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face mask as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads in the area around Roma settlements, in Krompachy, Slovakia April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia on Wednesday reported its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, recording 338 infections the previous day, according to Health Ministry data.

Slovakia has one of Europe’s lowest COVID-19 death tolls, but cases have spiked this month, like elsewhere on the continent.

As on Wednesday, Slovakia had 7,269 cases, of whom 3,888 had recovered, with 41 deaths.