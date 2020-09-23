Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face mask as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads in the area around Roma settlements, in Krompachy, Slovakia April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia on Wednesday reported its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, recording 338 infections the previous day, according to Health Ministry data.

Slovakia has one of Europe’s lowest COVID-19 death tolls, but cases have spiked this month, like elsewhere on the continent.

As on Wednesday, Slovakia had 7,269 cases, of whom 3,888 had recovered, with 41 deaths.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet

