Slovakia reports its largest single-day count of new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face mask as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads in the area around Roma settlements, in Krompachy, Slovakia April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia has reported 567 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day tally since the COVID-19 pandemic started this year, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The central European country of 5.5 million people has one of Europe’s lowest death tolls from the disease and kept case numbers low during an initial wave in March and April. But like other countries it has recently faced a spike in cases and has limited public events and taken other measures to fight the spread of the virus.