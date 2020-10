PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to 1,037, the highest since the pandemic reached the country, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.

“Let’s all be extra-cautious, please,” Matovic said in a post on his Facebook profile.

His government introduced new curbs to contain the virus and approved a state of emergency from Oct 1. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by John Stonestreet)