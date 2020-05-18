Slovakia to reopen shopping malls, schools as coronavirus cases slow

BRATISLAVA, May 18 (Reuters) - Slovakia will reopen shopping malls, theatres and cinemas as of Wednesday, under strict hygienic conditions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

The central European country, which has had far fewer cases of the new coronavirus than most Western European nations, will also reopen kindergartens and the first five grades of elementary schools from June 1, Matovic told a news conference. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alex Richardson)