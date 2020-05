PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Slovakia will accelerate reopening of its economy shut by the new coronavirus outbreak as the growth of new infections has slowed, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

Hotels, taxi services, religious services and weddings will open with some limits on Wednesday, Matovic said. Shops outside of shopping malls and restaurant terraces will also open. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)