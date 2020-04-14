UPDATE 1-Slovakia to release plan to ease coronavirus curbs but will remain cautious - PM

(Adds quotes, details)

BRATISLAVA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Slovak government will unveil a plan next week to gradually ease restrictions designed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, but will proceed cautiously to avoid worsening the situation, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

Slovakia has banned international passenger travel, closed most shops and all schools, banned public, cultural and sporting events, and imposed a compulsory 14-day quarantine for people entering the country as part of its efforts.

With some European countries looking to loosen lockdowns of varying breadth, Matovic said he was in no rush to reopen shops and other institutions, and that any loosening of curbs would be decided by healthcare experts, not economists.

He added an economic restart was linked to the situation in Slovakia’s trading partners elsewhere in Europe.

“We need to have fingers crossed for Western Europe as that will determine our domestic situation,” he said.

Slovakia has reported 835 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and two deaths.

Matovic said the latest data suggested that the spread of the virus was slowing. But there are still question marks over the situation in marginalised Roma communities and social care homes, and the impact of people’s behaviour over this past Easter weekend, he added. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Editing by Pravin Char)