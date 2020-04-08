Slovenia c.bank limits banks' right to pay dividends

LJUBLJANA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Slovenia limited the rights of Slovenian banks to distribute profits made in 2019 and 2020 and profits retained from the previous years amid the coronavirus crisis, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The purpose of this decree is to retain capital so that the banking system will find it easier to sustain possible losses and ensure further loan support to businesses and citizens,” it said.

“The price that the Slovenian economy will pay due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic will be very high,” it added, saying lower income for firms and higher unemployment will have a negative influence on credit risks in the banking system.

The decree, which follows the recommendations of the European Central Bank, will be valid for one year but the central bank plans to revise it at the end of 2020 to see whether it needs to be amended.

The central bank did not specify limitations but it is expected the banks will not be allowed to pay any dividends.

Last week the central bank said Slovenia’s economy could shrink by 6 to 16% this year, depending on the duration of the epidemic, but added measures by the government, the EU, the IMF and the ECB could cushion the fall.

While the government controls about 12% of the banking sector, the owners of other local banks include US investment firm Apollo Global Management, Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Hungary’s OTP bank , Serbia’s AIK bank, Russia’s Sberbank and Austria’s Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)