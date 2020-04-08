UPDATE 1-Slovenia central bank bans banks' dividends over coronavirus

(Adds central bank clarification in first paragraph, details on bank payouts, writes through)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Slovenia has temporarily banned banks from paying dividends for a year due to the coronavirus crisis, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The decree refers to any payout from profits made in 2019 and 2020, and profits retained from previous years, the bank said in a statement.

“The purpose of this decree is to retain capital so that the banking system will find it easier to sustain possible losses and ensure further loan support to businesses and citizens,” it said.

“The price that the Slovenian economy will pay due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic will be very high,” the bank added, saying lower income for firms and higher unemployment will have a negative influence on credit risks in the banking system.

The decree, which follows recommendations from the European Central Bank, will be valid for a year, but the central bank plans to revise it at the end of 2020 to see whether it needs to be amended.

Last week the central bank said Slovenia’s economy could shrink by between 6% and 16% this year, depending on the duration of the epidemic, but added measures by the government, the EU, the IMF and the ECB could cushion the fall.

The central bank told Reuters that the decree does not concern any dividends already distributed. At least one Slovenian bank, Gorenjska Banka, owned by Serbia’s AIK Banka, has already paid dividends this year, according to daily paper Finance.

Slovenia’s largest bank NLB said last week it was not currently planning to pay a dividend this year, while OTP has also said it has no plans for a payout.

Owners of other local banks include U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management, Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia’s Sberbank and Austria’s Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Holmes)