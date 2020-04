LJUBLJANA, April 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia April consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since the measurement started in 1996 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The indicator reached minus 48 points versus minus 18 in March and minus 7 in April last year as consumer pessimism regarding unemployment and the economic situation in the country rose strongly. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)