UPDATE 1-Slovenia's consumer confidence hits record low in April

(Adds quote, details, background)

LJUBLJANA, April 22 (Reuters) - Slovenian consumer confidence fell in April to its lowest since the measurement began in 1996, amid measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The indicator reached minus 48 points versus minus 18 in March and minus 7 in April last year as consumer pessimism regarding unemployment and the economy grew.

Slovenia has so far reported 1335 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths. Thousands of people have been laid off since the middle of March as schools, bars, restaurants, hotels, cultural institutions and shops, apart from food shops, all closed. It has also cancelled public transport.

“All four components of the consumer sentiment indicator deteriorated ... expectations about households’ finances, expectations about the country’s economy, unemployment expectations and savings expectations,” the office said.

The government expects the export-oriented economy to shrink by at least 6% this year after growing 2.4% in 2019. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Larry King)