Slovenia's government warns against travel to Croatia

LJUBLJANA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia urged its citizens to return from Croatia by the end of the week or face an obligatory two-week quarantine after the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise there, the government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The situation is so bad that we have no choice but to urge citizens to return from the dangerous country as soon as possible,” Jelko Kacin said.

Slovenian vacationers already in neighbouring Croatia will be able to return until the end of this week, while those travelling to Croatia from Aug. 21 onward will have to go into obligatory quarantine, he said. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo; Editing by Toby Chopra)