Slovenia could lose up to 830 mln euros of tourism income due to coronavirus

LJUBLJANA, May 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia could lose up to 830 million euros ($909.68 million) of income from foreign tourists due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Wednesday.

The bank also said the Slovenian economy is facing a “big crisis” with rising unemployment. The economy is also burdened by conditions in neighbouring Italy, which is Slovenia’s second- largest trading partner, and by weak global demand for cars, which is reducing activity in local manufacturing.

“Based on forecasts of the World Tourist Organisation (fall of global tourism income this year of 20 to 30%, recovery of 5 to 7 years), Slovenia could lose 550 to 830 million euros of income from foreign guests,” the central bank said.

Tourism accounts for about 12% of Slovenia’s gross domestic product, 48 billion euros last year, with foreign tourists accounting for 72% of total tourist income.

Coronavirus lockdowns virtually eliminated tourist arrivals in April. Foreign tourist arrivals in the first four months of the year fell by 56% year-on-year, the statistics office said on Monday.

Slovenia has so far reported 1,471 coronavirus cases and 108 deaths. A general lockdown was introduced in the middle of March, which the government began easing from April 20. All hotels are expected to be allowed to reopen in June.

Slovenia exports about 80% of its production, mostly to other EU states. Its main exports include cars, car products, pharmaceuticals and household appliances.

The Bank of Slovenia said in March the country’s economy could shrink by 6% to 16% this year, depending on how long the pandemic lasts, after expanding by 2.4% in 2019. The bank will release new GDP forecasts for 2020 and 2021 next month. ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Larry King)