LJUBLJANA, April 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia will offer state guarantees of up to 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion) for loans to firms hit by the coronavirus epidemic, finance minister Andrej Sircelj said on Wednesday.

He said public debt would increase this year from its level of 66.1% of GDP in 2019, but did not go into further details. ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)