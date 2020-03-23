Slovenia sees 2020 GDP fall by up to 8% due to coronavirus

LJUBLJANA, March 23 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy could shrink by 6 to 8% in 2020 if difficult conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic last for two months, the government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR said on Monday, revising down its forecast from early March.

On March 12 the institute forecast 2020 GDP growth of 1.5%, down from 2.4% in 2019.

“In less than two weeks conditions have changed strongly... The size of GDP fall depends upon the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, its longevity and decrees (aimed to ease its impact),” the institute said in a statement.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 442 cases of coronavirus, 3 people have died. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)