LJUBLJANA, May 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s GDP could fall this year by 15% or more if its coronavirus lockdown lasts longer than now estimated, the government macroeconomic institute UMAR said on Tuesday.

It said in a report that its current, basic scenario envisages a GDP fall of 8.1% this year and growth of 3.5% in 2021. Slovenia has so far reported 1,445 coronavirus infections and 98 deaths. (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Mark Heinrich)