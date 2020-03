LJUBLJANA, March 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia plans to close its border with Italy to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on Twitter on Tuesday.

He did not say when the decision would take effect, or give further details. But the national news agency STA said the border would be shut to non-commercial traffic but remain open for cargo traffic.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 31 cases of coronavirus. (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Mark Heinrich)