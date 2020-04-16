Slovenian drugmaker Krka says demand higher, virus impact unpredictable

LJUBLJANA, April 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s generic drugs producer, Krka, says demand for its products has increased during the coronavirus pandemic but added the development of the disease and its consequences remain “unpredictable”.

“Demand for Krka’s products has increased on most markets,” Krka said in a report on Thursday, saying there was no negative impact on its supply chain so far this year.

Half of Krka’s employees in Slovenia were working from home from March 16 to April 14 to prevent the spread of the virus. All employees entering the company’s premises must have their temperature taken at the entrance and must wear face masks.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 1,248 coronavirus cases. Sixty-one people have died.

“During the pandemic, raw and production material purchasing continued with minimal disruption. Quality assurance and quality management went uninterrupted,” it said.

It added: “There is no way to foresee the pace with which the disease will spread, how the situation will develop, what the aftermath will be, and what measures affected nations will take.”

Krka is Slovenia’s largest listed company, with a market capitalisation of about 2.37 billion euros ($2.58 billion).

A week ago, Krka said it plans to pay a dividend of 4.25 euros per share this year, up by 32.8% from last year. ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Larry King)