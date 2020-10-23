Slovenia's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19: media

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas talks to his counterparts from Portugal, Augusto Santos Silva and Anze Logar (on the right) from Slovenia during a family photo at the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Berlin, Germany August 28, 2020. Pool via REUTERS

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Anze Logar tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after a trip to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia earlier this week, state news agency STA said.

Logar, who did not have any symptoms and took a routine test, will self-isolate for 10 days as well as his closest associates, STA said, citing a statement from his ministry.

As COVID-19 races across Europea again, Slovenia has introduced a curfew and partial lockdown after total infections doubled over the past two weeks to 19,300 with 216 deaths. On Friday, there were 1,656 new cases and five deaths reported.