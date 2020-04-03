Slovenia's Petrol may miss 2020 targets due to coronavirus

LJUBLJANA, April 3 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Friday that it was “very likely” the company will not meet its operating targets for 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

It said the outbreak of the virus had caused a decline in sales of petrol and merchandise in all of its markets but particularly in Slovenia and Croatia, its biggest markets.

“At certain service stations in Slovenia, the sales have decreased by more than 50% since the pandemic was declared,” the company said. The World Health Organisation declared the virus a pandemic on March 11.

Petrol added it had implemented a more consistent cost management plan but said the impact of the pandemic “cannot be assessed reliably” because it is unclear how long it will last and what its effect on the economy will be.

It also postponed a shareholders’ meeting planned for April 23 until restrictions enforced last month, which prohibit socialising in public spaces in Slovenia, are lifted. Slovenia has so far confirmed 897 coronavirus cases, 16 people have died. In March Petrol confirmed its forecast for a group net profit of 109.8 million euros ($118.73 million) this year compared to 105.2 million in 2019.

Petrol operates about 510 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

Shares of Petrol were steady at 282 euros by 1011 GMT, after the statement was released, while Slovenia’s blue-chip index was down 0.29%.