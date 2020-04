LJUBLJANA, April 24 (Reuters) - Business sentiment in Slovenia has fallen to the lowest level in history, worsening steeply in April amid the coronavirus epidemic, the statistics office said in a report on Friday.

It fell to minus 39.5 points versus minus 3.7 in March and plus 6.7 a year ago, as confidence plunged in all economic sectors and among consumers. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alison Williams)