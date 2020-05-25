Slovenia business sentiment less pessimistic than in April

LJUBLJANA, May 25 (Reuters) - Business sentiment in Slovenia was less gloomy in May than the previous month, an official survey showed on Monday, and should pick up in coming months after the country recently became the first European state to declare the coronavirus outbreak was over. The Statistic Office’s Sentiment Indicator stood at minus 33.1 points in May, pulling away from a record low of minus 39.6 points in April.

The reading was 40.8 points lower than in May last year and a minus reading indicates businesses are pessimistic about the outlook.

Still, the Statistics Office said expectations for manufacturing production and other sectors were starting to improve.

“The monthly increase in sentiment was a result of higher confidence in manufacturing, among consumers, in retail trade and in services,” the office said, adding that production expectations in manufacturing had improved significantly.

The office also reported that there were virtually no domestic or foreign tourists’ arrivals in April due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As a result, foreign tourists’ arrivals in January-April dropped by 56% from a year earlier.

On May 15 the Slovenian government called an official end to its coronavirus epidemic after authorities confirmed less than seven new coronavirus cases a day over the previous two weeks.

Slovenia has reported 1,469 coronavirus cases and 107 deaths. In the middle of March the government closed schools, bars, restaurants, hotels, sports and cultural institutions and shops, apart from food stores and pharmacies, and suspended public transport, including international air travel.

It started easing the lockdown from April 20, with public transport resuming on May 11, while small hotels were allowed to open last week. Some pupils were able to return to schools on May 18.

Analysts said business sentiment should improve in the coming months providing that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths remain low. Over the past week Slovenia reported only two new coronavirus cases.