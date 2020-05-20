Slovenia to give citizens tourism vouchers to boost sector

LJUBLJANA, May 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia will give each citizen a tourism voucher, with the aim of boosting a sector that ground to a virtual halt during the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek said on Wednesday.

Each adult will receive a voucher of 200 euros ($220) while children up to 18 years of age will receive 50 euros.

The total value of all vouchers, which can be used for overnight stays in Slovenian tourist facilities until the end of the year, is estimated at 345 million euros.

“We will give tourist businesses a fishing rod, while they will have to catch fish themselves,” Pocivalsek told a news conference.

The government is also offering subsidies for those who are temporarily out of work and for those whose working hours have been reduced due to the lack of demand for their services.

“With the decrees we want to restart tourism,” said Pocivalsek, adding that foreign tourists represented some 72% of Slovenia’s tourism income before the crisis and that tourism accounted for about 12% of GDP.

Small hotels as well as all bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen on Monday after the government closed them down in the middle of March. Large hotels are expected to reopen next month.

In March, foreign tourist arrivals were down 78% year-on-year, mainly due to the start of the coronavirus lockdown in the middle of that month, the statistics office reported last month.

At present only citizens of neighbouring Croatia can enter Slovenia without restrictions while talks with other countries regarding opening borders are underway. ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Mike Collett-White)