LJUBLJANA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday it expects Slovenia’s economy to shrink by 6.2% to 16.1% this year, depending on the longevity of the coronavirus epidemic.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 756 coronavirus cases, and 11 related deaths.

The export-oriented economy expanded by 2.4% last year and the central bank in December forecast an expansion of 2.5% this year.