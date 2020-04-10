Slovenia central bank says country "deep in crisis", sees sharp slowdown

LJUBLJANA, April 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia is “deep in crisis” and could see its economic growth slow by more than 7.5% this year as the coronavirus epidemic leads to a sharp deterioration in the global economic situation, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

The Bank of Slovenia, in a report, also said the euro area economy could shrink by even more than the 4.5% seen in 2009.

“The Bank of Slovenia’s current assessment is that this year’s fall in economic activity (in Slovenia) will most likely be larger than in 2009, when GDP declined by 7.5%,” it said, adding extensive fiscal and monetary policy measures could cushion the fall.

It said it was already seeing the first signs of a downturn in the country’s labour market after it posted its lowest jobless rate in more than 20 years, at 4%, in the last quarter of 2019.

Last year Slovenia’s export-oriented economy expanded by 2.4%.

The country has so far reported 1,160 coronavirus cases and 45 people have died. It has been under lockdown since the middle of March but the government, which has earmarked 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) to help citizens and businesses, said earlier this week it could start lifting restrictions on Tuesday.

Last week the central bank said Slovenia’s economy might shrink by 6 to 16% this year due to the pandemic, adding the measures taken by the government, the EU, the ECB and the IMF could ease the fall.

The Bank of Slovenia also said the joint net profit of local banks in the first two months of 2020 fell by 55.6% year-on-year to 39 million euros, mainly due to lower income and higher costs.

It said bad loans stood at 991 million euros or 2.2% of all loans in February, almost unchanged from the previous two months.

It also pointed out that Slovenia’s macroeconomic indicators were “in good shape” before the crisis, saying corporate and household indebtedness were well below the euro zone average with the unemployment rate also among the lowest in the euro area.

“Banks’ capital adequacy and liquidity positions are favourable,” it added.

Slovenia ended 2019 with a budget surplus of 0.5% of GDP and also managed to reduce public debt to 66.1% of GDP last year .