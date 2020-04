LJUBLJANA, April 2 (Reuters) - The Slovenian parliament on Thursday passed legislation in the value of about 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) or 6% of GDP to help citizens and companies overcome the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic.

Slovenia, an Alpine state of 2 million people, has so far confirmed 897 cases of coronavirus, and 16 people have died. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Chris Reese)