Slovenia expects large deficit, higher debt after coronavirus

LJUBLJANA, April 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia will post a “high” budget deficit and public debt will increase this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fiscal Council, a body that advises the government on public finances, said on Tuesday.

Slovenia, which posted a surplus of 0.5% of GDP in 2019 while public debt fell to 66.1% of GDP, has so far confirmed 1,059 coronavirus cases and 30 people have died.

The council did not give figures for the anticipated deficit or public debt levels but welcomed state interventions designed to reduce the spread of the virus and ease the economic fallout, saying the success of the measures would determine how fast the country will overcome the current crisis.

“The decrees (passed by the Slovenian parliament) are mostly in line with the recommendations of international organisations while their size is comparable to those in other countries,” the council said.

Last week the Slovenian parliament confirmed a package worth 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) or some 6% of GDP to help citizens and businesses overcome the crisis. Earlier on Tuesday the country raised about 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) through the sale of 10- and 3-year sovereign bonds.

Since the middle of March Slovenia has closed all schools, hotels, bars, restaurants, sports centres, cultural institutions and shops, apart from food and drug stores.

It has also forbidden any socialising in public spaces, cancelled all public transport, including air traffic, and prohibited citizens from leaving their local municipality. Anyone who comes to Slovenia from abroad is obliged to spend two-weeks in quarantine.

A number of companies have suspended production due to a lack of labour or parts or to help reduce the spread of the virus. One of Slovenia’s largest exporters, household appliances maker Gorenje, owned by Chinese Hisense, stopped production on March 23 but plans to restart it gradually from April 10.

A government spokesman said earlier on Tuesday that restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus could start to be eased from April 14.

The Bank of Slovenia said last week that the country’s economy could shrink between 6 and 16% this year, depending on the longevity of the coronavirus outbreak, but added government intervention measures could cushion the fall.

Slovenia’s export-oriented economy expanded by 2.4% last year.