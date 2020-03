LJUBLJANA, March 30 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s March business sentiment dropped to the lowest level in six years as all confidence indicators worsened amid the coronavirus epidemics, the statistics office said on Monday.

It said the indicator reached minus 3.7 points in March, down from 5.1 in February and 8.8 a year ago and was the lowest since April 2014.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 730 coronavirus cases and 11 people have died. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)