Slovenia to ease coronavirus restrictions from Monday

LJUBLJANA, May 28 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government will ease coronavirus restrictions starting on Monday, allowing the opening of all hotels, swimming pools, health and wellness resorts and fitness centres, spokesman Jelko Kacin said on Thursday.

All elementary school pupils will return to schools next week; some of them went back on May 18. High school students will continue with internet lessons until the end of the school year in late June.

“From June 1, gathering of up to 200 people will be allowed in public spaces,” Kacin told a news conference after a government session. So far at most 50 people were allowed to gather in groups.

Discotheques and night clubs will remain closed to prevent a possible spread of the virus.

“The situation is still serious and we still have to ... keep a distance of 1.5 meters between each other or wear a mask,” Milan Krek, the head of the National Institute of Public Health, told the same news conference.

Over the past two weeks Slovenia reported at most two new coronavirus cases per day. So far the country has reported a total of 1,473 cases and 108 deaths.

Slovenia declared an end to its coronavirus epidemic two weeks ago, the first European state to do so. It had introduced a general lockdown in the middle of March and started to ease it from April 20.

At present, only Hungarians and Croatians can enter Slovenia without limitations. People from other countries face an obligatory 14-day quarantine unless they are travelling for work, have a tourist reservation in Slovenia or in other cases.