Slovenia to provide 2 billion euros to help virus-hit economy

LJUBLJANA, March 24 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government said on Tuesday it was drawing up decrees to provide some 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), equivalent to 4% of GDP, to help the economy and its citizens overcome the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country, which borders Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Italy has so far confirmed 442 coronavirus cases. Three people have died.

Over the last nine days, Slovenia has closed all schools and kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, sport centres, shops, apart from food shops, cancelled public transport, including air traffic, and prohibited any socialising in public spaces.

Many companies have had to stop production because of a lack of components or as part of measures to try to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

They include some of Slovenia’s largest exporters, such as car maker Revoz, a unit of France’s Renault, and household appliances maker Gorenje, a unit of Chinese Hisense .

Prime Minister Janez Jansa told a news conference the government will at least until the end of May cover obligatory payments for health and pension insurance for people who have had to temporarily stop working.

Also until the end of May, it will pay basic income to the self-employed whose business has been affected.

Hourly wages of professionals, such as doctors and nurses working to fight the epidemic, will be increased by up to 200%, while the salaries of government officials will be reduced by 30% while the outbreak continues.

Retired people with small pensions will in April receive a bonus of up to 300 euros.

“Slovenia has reacted extremely seriously to the danger of the epidemics and if we will continue like that, the final price will be lower than we feared,” Jansa said.

The government’s macroeconomic office UMAR expects GDP to fall by between 6% and 8% this year if difficult epidemic conditions persist for two months, Last year Slovenia’s export-oriented economy expanded by 2.4%.

Earlier on Tuesday, Slovenia mandated banks as bookrunners for an issue of a new 3-year benchmark bond. ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Barbara Lewis)