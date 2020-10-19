Slovenia declares 30-day state of emergency over rise in coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk over a bridge, after the Slovenian government called an official end to its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenia’s government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of COVID-19 more than doubled in the past week from the previous week.

The government banned the movement between regions that have been most affected by the pandemic and introduced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m starting Monday, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told a news conference.

Hojs said that all public and religious events would be banned and the number of people allowed to gather reduced to six from 10.

Slovenia, which has not been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic so far, reported 4,845 coronavirus cases in the past week, a spike from 2,255 cases reported in the week before.