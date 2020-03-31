UPDATE 1-Slovenia expects sharp economic contraction due to coronavirus

(Adds quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Slovenia expects the country’s economy, which mainly relies on exports to other European Union states, to shrink by 6.2% to 16.1% this year, depending on the longevity of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday.

The central bank said its forecasts did not take into account measures announced by the authorities to limit the fallout of the pandemic on the economy, saying an assessment of those steps would only be possible once they were enforced.

Parliament is expected to pass a package of measures worth 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), equivalent to about 6% of gross domestic product (GDP), on Wednesday to help citizens and companies hit by the pandemic.

“The already enacted and announced policy measures by the government of Slovenia, the European Union, the IMF and the ECB, may mitigate the extent of the effects and curtail the lingering shocks in the periods following the dissipation of the epidemic,” the bank said.

It said GDP would fall 6.2% this year if the lockdown lasted six weeks, 10.2% if it extended to 10 weeks and 16.1% in the event of a 14-week lockdown.

Slovenia has 802 coronavirus cases so far and 15 related deaths. It has closed all schools, kindergartens, restaurants, bars, hotels, sport centres, cultural institutions, shops other than food stores, and prohibited socialising in public spaces.

It has also cancelled all public transport, including air traffic, and introduced health checks on its borders with Italy and Austria to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Slovenia’s export-oriented economy expanded 2.4% last year and in December the central bank forecast an expansion of 2.5% for 2020. Slovenia exports about 85% of its production, mostly within the EU, and its main exports include cars, car parts, pharmaceutical products and household appliances.

Many firms have been forced to suspend production due to a lack of parts or to reduce the spread of the virus. They include some of Slovenia’s largest exporters, such as carmaker Revoz, part of France’s Renault, and household appliances maker Gorenje, owned by China’s Hisense.

Business sentiment in Slovenia fell to its lowest level in six years in March, the statistics office said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Clarke)