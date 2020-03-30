UPDATE 1-Slovenia March business sentiment the lowest in six years

(Adds quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 30 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s March business sentiment dropped to the lowest level in six years as the coronavirus epidemic hit the economy, the statistics office said on Monday.

It said the indicator reached minus 3.7 points in March, down from 5.1 in February and 8.8 a year ago. That was the lowest since April 2014.

Slovenia so far has 756 confirmed coronavirus cases. Eleven people have died.

“The annual decline was influenced by all confidence indicators: in services, in manufacturing, among consumers, in retail trade and in constrcution,” the stats office said.

Consumer confidence was at the lowest level since May 2016 as consumers’ pessimism increased significantly regarding the country’s economy and the number of unemployed.

In manufacturing, expectations regarding future production deteriorated strongly since February.

Earlier in March, Slovenia closed all schools, bars, restaurants, hotels, sports centres, cultural institutions and shops, apart from food shops, to prevent the spread of the virus.

It also cancelled all public transport, including air traffic, and introduced health checks on the borders with Italy and Austria.

Many companies had to close down temporarily due to lack of labour or parts or in order to prevent the spread of the infection. Among them were some largest exporters, like car maker Revoz, a unit of France’s Renault, and household appliances maker Gorenje, a unit of China’s Hisense.

The government macroeconomic institute UMAR expects the economy to shrink by 6% to 8% this year, after growing 2.4% in 2019, if the conditions caused by the coronavirus last for two months. The first coronavirus case in Slovenia was detected on March 4.