Healthcare
April 17, 2020 / 6:57 PM / in an hour

Retailers, restaurants, hotels get 18% of small business bailout cash -SBA

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Retailers, restaurants and hotels — on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic — got a combined 18% of the $342 billion allocated as of Thursday under the a new federal government program to help small firms keep paying their employees during widespread shutdown, data from the agency running the program showed on Friday.

Construction firms — the single industry with the largest take, got about 13% of the total. In all the SBA had funded 1.66 million loans. Firms in Texas, California and New York together accounted for about 23% of all loans so far.

The data doesn’t include the final $7 billion of money that has been allocated under the program. The Trump administration is negotiating with Congress over adding an additional $250 billion to the pot. (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below