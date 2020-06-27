Soccer-Former Argentina coach Bilardo tests positive for coronavirus

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Carlos Bilardo, the man who coached Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a source close to his family told Reuters on Friday.

“They carried out a test and it was positive, although he has not shown symptoms and he is good,” said the source.

His former club Estudiantes tweeted in support of Bilardo, their 82-year old former player and manager, who has been living in a nursing home in Buenos Aires since 2018.

He coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.

Argentina has reported 1,184 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Health Ministry numbers. (Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo in Buenos Aires, writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by William Mallard)