Soccer-River Plate refuse to play cup tie over coronavirus fears

March 13 (Reuters) - Argentine club River Plate are refusing to play an upcoming cup tie against Atletico Tucuman because of “the severe risks to the health of the professional squad” presented by the coronavirus, the club said on Friday.

River are due to host their rivals on Saturday night at their Monumental stadium in the Copa de la Superliga, Argentina’s main club cup.

But with one squad player presenting “symptoms compatible” with the virus, River unilaterally said they would close the club until further notice and decline to play.

It was not immediately clear whether opponents Atletico Tucuman intend on turning up to play as planned.

The decision comes a day after the Argentine government cancelled international sporting events due to be held in the country until the end of March. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)