Soccer-Belgian clubs postpone vote on ratifying season’s end

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - Belgian clubs have postponed a vote on confirming the cancellation of the rest of the season until next week, keeping open the door for a possible resumption, local media reported on Monday.

Following a decision taken at the beginning of the month, the 24 clubs of the Pro League had been scheduled to confirm the premature ending of this season’s campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote will now be held next Monday, May 4 as Belgian sport awaits more clarity on the possible easing of lockdown rules and a window of opportunity to continue playing.

Belgium was the first league in Europe to call off the remainder of its season, a decision taken by the board of the Pro League. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)