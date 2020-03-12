Soccer -Bosnian FA asks UEFA to delay Euro 2020 playoff over coronavirus

SARAJEVO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina asked UEFA on Thursday to postpone their Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final with Northern Ireland, scheduled for March 26, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The association has already postponed ticket sales for the match in the central town of Zenica.

Bosnia confirmed its 11th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

In a letter to UEFA, the association said Bosnian authorities had banned all public gatherings and sports events and barred entry to travellers from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran. They also ordered thorough medical checks of visitors from Germany, France and Spain.

“This means that most of our players would not be able to take part in the play-off match, and FA asks again (UEFA) to reconsider all risks that may occur in the case of the match,” the association said on its website.