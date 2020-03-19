Soccer-Second coronavirus test negative for Flamengo's Jesus

March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer club Flamengo told fans on Wednesday their coach Jorge Jesus has tested negative for the coronavirus, contradicting the Portuguese manager’s own message a day earlier.

“The new exam done on coach Jorge Jesus has come back negative for COVID-19,” the Rio de Janeiro club said in a statement.

Jesus posted an Instagram message on Tuesday declaring he had tested positive for the virus. The club said at the time the result was “weak positive or inconclusive” and a second test was required.

Jesus last weekend criticized the Rio state football Federation for allowing games to go on, saying footballers and backroom staff were “not superhuman” and deserved more care.

The Rio state championship was suspended on Tuesday for 15 days. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)