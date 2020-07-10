Soccer-Bulgaria could delay next season's start after coronavirus surge

SOFIA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) may delay the start of the next domestic season, scheduled for July 24, after coronavirus infections at several clubs surged, its medical commission said on Friday.

More than half of top-flight clubs as well as second-tier teams have been hit by the virus, with Cherno More Varna reporting 16 cases and Cup winners Lokomotiv Plovdiv nine.

“The medical commission made a proposal for the championship to start one or two weeks later than planned,” commission secretary Mihail Iliev told Reuters. “We believe it’s a reasonable step in view of the complicated epidemiological situation.”

Iliev, a former Bulgarian national team doctor, said the BFU’s executive committee would take the final decision in coming days.

Bulgaria reported a daily record of 330 coronavirus cases on Friday. It has so far documented 6,672 confirmed cases and 262 fatalities.

The current league season is still under way, having resumed on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were able to attend but, after many broke social distancing rules and refused to wear face masks, games will now being played behind closed doors.