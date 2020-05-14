Soccer-First coronavirus cases reported in Bulgarian league

SOFIA, May 14 (Reuters) - Two players from Bulgaria’s top division have been quarantined with suspected coronavirus infections, their clubs said on Thursday.

Etar Veliko Tarnovo midfielder Krasimir Stanoev has been placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, a club official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

Etar, the 1991 Bulgarian champions, are still waiting for the results of Stanoev’s second test.

The seven-times champions Slavia Sofia, the oldest club in the Bulgarian capital, said their defender Emil Viyachki was isolated with a suspected infection.

“Viyachki is suspected of having the virus but we don’t worry because he is isolated and has no contact with the others,” Slavia president Ventseslav Stefanov said. “There is no room for concern.”

The Bulgarian league will resume after the COVID-19 stoppage on June 5 without spectators and in a shortened format, which would allow the league season to be completed within a month.

All players must undergo testing for the novel coronavirus before returning to team training.

As of Thursday, the Balkan country had 2,100 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus while 99 people had died. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Toby Davis)