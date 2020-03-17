UPDATE 1-Soccer-Years of continuous soccer on the cards on the back of potential Euros postponement

(Writes through after Euro 2020, Copa America postponements)

By Alasdair Mackenzie

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Tuesday’s decision to push back soccer’s European Championship and Copa America by a year because of the coronavirus epidemic were the biggest, but far from the last of many such calls to be made on the sport’s ravaged calendar.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA, amid pressure to find time to complete the major domestic leagues that are all currently suspended, announced that Euro 2020 was delayed by 12 months after an emergency video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national federations.

It was the most obvious first step, which was quickly followed by South American soccer body CONMEBOL’s decision to postpone the Copa America by a year, with the tournament behind held at the same dates as the European championships from June 11-July 11 and featuring dozens of players based in Europe.

Set to be held in 12 venues, with the semi-finals and final in London, setting up the new Euro 2021 will obviously be a logistical and financial challenge but one that UEFA is confident of carrying off.

“UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely, and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said after announcing the postponement on Tuesday.

Next year, however, is far from being the “fallow year” many people think. The women’s European Championship is due to be held in England in the late summer of 2021, while FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup in China is currently pencilled in from June 17-July 4 and will feature eight European club sides.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino issued a statement on Tuesday saying that FIFA would look at all the options to help accommodate the changes, including postponing the Club World Cup, possibly to as late as 2023.

Additional clashes are with the European Under-21 Championship, set for June in Slovenia and Hungary, and the UEFA Nations League finals.

The Copa America in Argentina and Colombia, which was set to take place this summer and features a host of Europe-based players, followed Euro 2020 and was pushed back by a year.

The Gold Cup in the United States is also scheduled for the summer of 2021, with the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon taking place in January/February.

In addition, European World Cup qualifying matches for Qatar 2022 are set to begin in March 2021, and another two matchdays scheduled for June would presumably need to be moved to make way for the Euros.

How these competitions will intertwine remains something for the governing bodies to wrestle with, as is the future of this season’s club competitions. FIFA’s statement on Tuesday said they were committed to working with everyone involved to navigate a way through the mess.

The postponement of Euro 2020 does clear the way for the completion of the delayed domestic campaigns and UEFA club competitions, with league bosses determined to bring their seasons to a conclusion.

However, there is of course no certainty over when a resumption of any football might be possible.

Even if the 2019/20 season is completed by July or August, the following campaign would not be able to start until September or October, to give players some rest.

A late start to the domestic season could make it difficult for 2020/21 to reach a conclusion before the European Championship, perhaps forcing the way for some sort of truncated season.

If that did not happen, there is the possibility of almost continuous football taking place between this summer and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament is set to be staged from November 21-December 18, the first time it will be staged in the winter months. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, additional reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Angus MacSwan)